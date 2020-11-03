We Analyzed the Future Direction of Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR), Here is What We Found

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) went up by 1.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.35. The company’s stock price has collected -0.61% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 6 hours ago that Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Is It Worth Investing in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE :DAR) Right Now?

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.54 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DAR is at 1.36. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Darling Ingredients Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $50.09, which is $6.25 above the current price. DAR currently public float of 159.74M and currently shorts hold a 2.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DAR was 1.40M shares.

DAR’s Market Performance

DAR stocks went down by -0.61% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.07% and a quarterly performance of 56.57%, while its annual performance rate touched 121.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.55% for Darling Ingredients Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.94% for DAR stocks with a simple moving average of 58.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAR

Tudor Pickering, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DAR reach a price target of $47. The rating they have provided for DAR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 09th, 2020.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to DAR, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on September 29th of the current year.

DAR Trading at 16.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.38%, as shares surge +15.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAR fell by -0.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.30. In addition, Darling Ingredients Inc. saw 56.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAR starting from SNELL BRENDA, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $33.00 back on Aug 26. After this action, SNELL BRENDA now owns 32,695 shares of Darling Ingredients Inc., valued at $330,000 using the latest closing price.

STUEWE RANDALL C, the Chairman and CEO of Darling Ingredients Inc., sale 40,000 shares at $32.99 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that STUEWE RANDALL C is holding 918,740 shares at $1,319,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.66 for the present operating margin

+13.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Darling Ingredients Inc. stands at +9.29. The total capital return value is set at 2.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.67. Equity return is now at value 16.70, with 8.00 for asset returns.

Based on Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR), the company’s capital structure generated 69.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.94. Total debt to assets is 33.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Silicon Valley Visionary: “This Will Be the No. 1 Tech Stock of 2020.”

Jeff Brown is a tech investor known for his incredible success rate. In fact, he’s invested in 111 different tech startups… and made money on 95.3% of them.

Like Intabio, which developed a groundbreaking system to test biopharmaceuticals.

As of today, he estimates his investment is up 25,000%. He made 743% in three days on InfoSpace!

And now, he’s just released the details on his number one tech stock for 2019.

Click here to watch this valuable presentation.