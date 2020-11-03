We Analyzed the Future Direction of Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS), Here is What We Found

Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) went up by 9.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $91.63. The company’s stock price has collected -1.38% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that Cirrus Logic Announces CEO and Board Leadership Transition Plans

Is It Worth Investing in Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ :CRUS) Right Now?

Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.22 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CRUS is at 0.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Cirrus Logic Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $84.50, which is $9.63 above the current price. CRUS currently public float of 58.01M and currently shorts hold a 1.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRUS was 656.66K shares.

CRUS’s Market Performance

CRUS stocks went down by -1.38% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.34% and a quarterly performance of -2.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.66% for Cirrus Logic Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.32% for CRUS stocks with a simple moving average of 8.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRUS stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for CRUS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CRUS in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $80 based on the research report published on November 03rd of the current year 2020.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRUS reach a price target of $95, previously predicting the price at $90. The rating they have provided for CRUS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 03rd, 2020.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to CRUS, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on September 14th of the current year.

CRUS Trading at 12.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.52%, as shares surge +5.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRUS rose by +7.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.49. In addition, Cirrus Logic Inc. saw -19.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRUS starting from Baumgartner Jeffrey W, who sale 19,270 shares at the price of $70.00 back on Oct 06. After this action, Baumgartner Jeffrey W now owns 9,686 shares of Cirrus Logic Inc., valued at $1,348,900 using the latest closing price.

Lego Catherine P, the Director of Cirrus Logic Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $65.54 during a trade that took place back on Aug 06, which means that Lego Catherine P is holding 3,000 shares at $196,606 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRUS

Equity return is now at value 14.00, with 10.70 for asset returns.

