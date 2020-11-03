Wall Street Pummels MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM) After Recent Earnings Report

MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (NYSE:MSM) went up by 5.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $75.32. The company’s stock price has collected 10.88% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/27/20 that MSC Reports Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Results

Is It Worth Investing in MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (NYSE :MSM) Right Now?

MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (NYSE:MSM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.29 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MSM is at 0.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $73.22, which is -$0.12 below the current price. MSM currently public float of 44.80M and currently shorts hold a 3.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MSM was 409.46K shares.

MSM’s Market Performance

MSM stocks went up by 10.88% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.50% and a quarterly performance of 8.84%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.71% for MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.57% for MSM stocks with a simple moving average of 13.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MSM

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MSM reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for MSM stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on October 16th, 2020.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to MSM, setting the target price at $79 in the report published on July 02nd of the current year.

MSM Trading at 12.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.03%, as shares surge +13.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MSM rose by +10.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.92. In addition, MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. saw 0.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MSM starting from Martin Edward F Jr, who sale 653 shares at the price of $64.79 back on Jul 09. After this action, Martin Edward F Jr now owns 0 shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc., valued at $42,311 using the latest closing price.

Jones Douglas E, the EVP, Chief Supply Chain of MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc., sale 3,697 shares at $60.00 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Jones Douglas E is holding 6,611 shares at $221,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.52 for the present operating margin

+39.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. stands at +7.87. The total capital return value is set at 18.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.98. Equity return is now at value 18.70, with 10.20 for asset returns.

Based on MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM), the company’s capital structure generated 51.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.94. Total debt to assets is 28.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.18 and the total asset turnover is 1.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

