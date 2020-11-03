Wall Street Praises Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) After Recent Earnings Report

Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE:WCN) went up by 0.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $106.09. The company’s stock price has collected -2.78% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/28/20 that (PR) Waste Connections Announces 10.8% Increase In Quarterly Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE :WCN) Right Now?

Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE:WCN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 127.46 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WCN is at 0.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Waste Connections Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $116.86, which is $16.13 above the current price. WCN currently public float of 262.33M and currently shorts hold a 0.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WCN was 647.15K shares.

WCN’s Market Performance

WCN stocks went down by -2.78% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.99% and a quarterly performance of -1.44%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.52% for Waste Connections Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.97% for WCN stocks with a simple moving average of 4.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WCN

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WCN reach a price target of $108, previously predicting the price at $103. The rating they have provided for WCN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 23rd, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to WCN, setting the target price at $94 in the report published on March 13th of the current year.

WCN Trading at -2.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares sank -2.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WCN fell by -2.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $102.45. In addition, Waste Connections Inc. saw 9.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WCN starting from LITTLE JAMES, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $101.95 back on Sep 03. After this action, LITTLE JAMES now owns 22,014 shares of Waste Connections Inc., valued at $509,761 using the latest closing price.

GUILLET EDWARD E, the Director of Waste Connections Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $101.23 during a trade that took place back on Aug 27, which means that GUILLET EDWARD E is holding 31,745 shares at $1,012,262 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WCN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.91 for the present operating margin

+26.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Waste Connections Inc. stands at +10.52. The total capital return value is set at 8.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.13. Equity return is now at value 3.10, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Waste Connections Inc. (WCN), the company’s capital structure generated 65.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.68. Total debt to assets is 32.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

