Wall Street Praises Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) After Recent Earnings Report

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) went up by 3.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.98. The company’s stock price has collected 6.02% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 09/07/20 that This analysis of Wall Street stock ratings is sounding a warning for Tesla and 62 other stocks

Is It Worth Investing in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE :SCCO) Right Now?

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.60 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SCCO is at 1.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Southern Copper Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 7 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $42.43, which is -$10.79 below the current price. SCCO currently public float of 82.21M and currently shorts hold a 7.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SCCO was 783.40K shares.

SCCO’s Market Performance

SCCO stocks went up by 6.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.80% and a quarterly performance of 24.42%, while its annual performance rate touched 45.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.77% for Southern Copper Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.36% for SCCO stocks with a simple moving average of 37.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCCO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SCCO by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for SCCO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $38 based on the research report published on August 04th of the current year 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SCCO reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for SCCO stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on June 22nd, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to SCCO, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on June 16th of the current year.

SCCO Trading at 14.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.32% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares surge +15.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCCO rose by +6.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.49. In addition, Southern Copper Corporation saw 27.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCCO starting from VELASCO GERMAN LARREA MOTA, who sale 69,728 shares at the price of $52.51 back on Oct 30. After this action, VELASCO GERMAN LARREA MOTA now owns 3,303,239 shares of Southern Copper Corporation, valued at $3,661,417 using the latest closing price.

PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL, the Director of Southern Copper Corporation, sale 400 shares at $52.31 during a trade that took place back on Oct 27, which means that PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL is holding 8,614 shares at $20,924 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCCO

Equity return is now at value 18.80, with 8.00 for asset returns.

