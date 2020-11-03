Tremont Mortgage Trust (TRMT) Just Got Our Attention

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) went up by 13.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.86. The company’s stock price has collected 2.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that Tremont Mortgage Trust Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ :TRMT) Right Now?

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.23 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Tremont Mortgage Trust declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.00, which is $0.68 above the current price. TRMT currently public float of 8.15M and currently shorts hold a 0.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TRMT was 25.64K shares.

TRMT’s Market Performance

TRMT stocks went up by 2.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.91% and a quarterly performance of -9.60%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.34% for Tremont Mortgage Trust. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.84% for TRMT stocks with a simple moving average of 4.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRMT

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRMT reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for TRMT stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on July 10th, 2019.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to TRMT, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on May 21st of the previous year.

TRMT Trading at 15.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares surge +20.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRMT rose by +18.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.89. In addition, Tremont Mortgage Trust saw -41.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TRMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.28 for the present operating margin

+90.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tremont Mortgage Trust stands at +31.28. The total capital return value is set at 2.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.50. Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on Tremont Mortgage Trust (TRMT), the company’s capital structure generated 191.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.64. Total debt to assets is 65.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 160.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 28.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

