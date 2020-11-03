Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) went up by 3.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.06. The company’s stock price has collected -4.44% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/28/20 that Tradeweb Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ :TW) Right Now?

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 60.14 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Tradeweb Markets Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $60.64, which is $4.22 above the current price. TW currently public float of 90.59M and currently shorts hold a 3.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TW was 724.92K shares.

TW’s Market Performance

TW stocks went down by -4.44% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.76% and a quarterly performance of 3.87%, while its annual performance rate touched 35.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.07% for Tradeweb Markets Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.50% for TW stocks with a simple moving average of 4.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TW stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for TW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TW in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $60 based on the research report published on September 14th of the current year 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to TW, setting the target price at $66 in the report published on June 22nd of the current year.

TW Trading at -0.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.85%, as shares sank -2.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TW fell by -4.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.33. In addition, Tradeweb Markets Inc. saw 21.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TW starting from Olesky Lee, who sale 14,805 shares at the price of $60.28 back on Oct 22. After this action, Olesky Lee now owns 557,692 shares of Tradeweb Markets Inc., valued at $892,469 using the latest closing price.

Olesky Lee, the Chief Executive Officer of Tradeweb Markets Inc., sale 22,106 shares at $60.09 during a trade that took place back on Oct 21, which means that Olesky Lee is holding 557,692 shares at $1,328,296 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.47 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Tradeweb Markets Inc. stands at +10.80. The total capital return value is set at 4.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.10. Equity return is now at value 4.50, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.91. Total debt to assets is 0.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.73.

