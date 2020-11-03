The Chart for PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) went up by 3.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.84. The company’s stock price has collected 0.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/07/20 that PDC Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call — Thursday, November 5, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ :PDCE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PDCE is at 3.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for PDC Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.42, which is $8.5 above the current price. PDCE currently public float of 98.39M and currently shorts hold a 9.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PDCE was 1.35M shares.

PDCE’s Market Performance

PDCE stocks went up by 0.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.38% and a quarterly performance of -17.36%, while its annual performance rate touched -41.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.10% for PDC Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.33% for PDCE stocks with a simple moving average of -10.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PDCE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PDCE stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for PDCE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PDCE in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $23 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the current year 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PDCE reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for PDCE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 13th, 2020.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to PDCE, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on May 21st of the current year.

PDCE Trading at -5.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PDCE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.96%, as shares sank -0.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PDCE rose by +0.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.49. In addition, PDC Energy Inc. saw -52.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PDCE starting from SWOVELAND JEFFREY C, who purchase 7,135 shares at the price of $10.51 back on May 13. After this action, SWOVELAND JEFFREY C now owns 26,901 shares of PDC Energy Inc., valued at $74,989 using the latest closing price.

Ellis Mark E, the Director of PDC Energy Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $17.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Ellis Mark E is holding 27,752 shares at $87,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PDCE

Equity return is now at value -27.10, with -13.60 for asset returns.

Up to 100,000 companies now using “6G”?

Jeff Brown has made some incredible revelations before… The angel investor predicted the top tech stock on the S&P 500 in three of the last four years…

He unveiled the key piece inside Apple’s new iPhone – on stage in New Haven, CT – months before the phone has even hit the market.

In this video, I’m going to give you the name of this company for free – including the stock symbol.

Sponsored