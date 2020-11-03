Surgalign Holdings Inc. (SRGA) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Surgalign Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) went up by 1.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.40. The company’s stock price has collected -7.81% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/30/20 that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call for November 6 and Virtual Investor Day for November 12, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Surgalign Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :SRGA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SRGA is at 2.15.

SRGA currently public float of 61.00M and currently shorts hold a 2.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SRGA was 439.36K shares.

SRGA’s Market Performance

SRGA stocks went down by -7.81% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.14% and a quarterly performance of -40.40%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.86% for Surgalign Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.65% for SRGA stocks with a simple moving average of -34.97% for the last 200 days.

SRGA Trading at -12.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRGA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.71%, as shares sank -3.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRGA fell by -7.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0000. In addition, Surgalign Holdings Inc. saw -35.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SRGA

Equity return is now at value -391.20, with -64.60 for asset returns.

