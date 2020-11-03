SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL) Just Got Our Attention

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) went up by 1.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.13. The company’s stock price has collected -8.06% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Your Destination Is Ahead: SailPoint’s Latest SaaS Updates Accelerate Your Journey to Autonomous Identity

Is It Worth Investing in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE :SAIL) Right Now?

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1023.17 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $45.43, which is $3.48 above the current price. SAIL currently public float of 87.60M and currently shorts hold a 11.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SAIL was 1.75M shares.

SAIL’s Market Performance

SAIL stocks went down by -8.06% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.01% and a quarterly performance of 34.28%, while its annual performance rate touched 111.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.87% for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.23% for SAIL stocks with a simple moving average of 48.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SAIL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SAIL stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SAIL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SAIL in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $50 based on the research report published on October 01st of the current year 2020.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SAIL reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for SAIL stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on September 09th, 2020.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to SAIL, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on August 07th of the current year.

SAIL Trading at 1.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAIL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.95%, as shares sank -7.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAIL fell by -8.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.04. In addition, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. saw 77.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SAIL starting from McClain Mark D., who sale 51,000 shares at the price of $45.02 back on Oct 15. After this action, McClain Mark D. now owns 28,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc., valued at $2,296,020 using the latest closing price.

McClain Mark D., the CEO and President of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $45.02 during a trade that took place back on Oct 15, which means that McClain Mark D. is holding 1,248,898 shares at $900,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SAIL

Equity return is now at value 0.90, with 0.40 for asset returns.

