Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Cemtrex Inc. (CETX)

Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) went up by 10.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.75. The company’s stock price has collected 14.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/26/20 that Cemtrex Completes Acquisition of Training Simulation Technology Company, Virtual Driver Interactive

Is It Worth Investing in Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ :CETX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CETX is at 2.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Cemtrex Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.50. CETX currently public float of 14.89M and currently shorts hold a 3.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CETX was 1.23M shares.

CETX’s Market Performance

CETX stocks went up by 14.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.27% and a quarterly performance of -16.31%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.41% for Cemtrex Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.72% for CETX stocks with a simple moving average of -4.77% for the last 200 days.

CETX Trading at 6.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CETX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.16%, as shares surge +2.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CETX rose by +14.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0770. In addition, Cemtrex Inc. saw -9.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

