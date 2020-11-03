Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE:PWR) went up by 6.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.25. The company’s stock price has collected 8.68% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/29/20 that Quanta Services Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE :PWR) Right Now?

Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE:PWR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.60 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PWR is at 1.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Quanta Services Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $70.00, which is -$0.66 below the current price. PWR currently public float of 137.80M and currently shorts hold a 2.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PWR was 1.29M shares.

PWR’s Market Performance

PWR stocks went up by 8.68% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.38% and a quarterly performance of 60.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 54.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.33% for Quanta Services Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.42% for PWR stocks with a simple moving average of 58.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PWR stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for PWR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PWR in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $58 based on the research report published on October 21st of the current year 2020.

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PWR reach a price target of $62. The rating they have provided for PWR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 23rd, 2020.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to PWR, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on May 28th of the current year.

PWR Trading at 19.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.42% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.05%, as shares surge +16.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PWR rose by +8.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.21. In addition, Quanta Services Inc. saw 63.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PWR starting from Conaway John Michal, who purchase 10 shares at the price of $40.53 back on Jul 20. After this action, Conaway John Michal now owns 23,512 shares of Quanta Services Inc., valued at $405 using the latest closing price.

Upperman Dorothy, the VP Tax of Quanta Services Inc., sale 5,617 shares at $42.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that Upperman Dorothy is holding 12,041 shares at $235,914 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.81 for the present operating margin

+12.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quanta Services Inc. stands at +3.32. The total capital return value is set at 11.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.90. Equity return is now at value 8.20, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Based on Quanta Services Inc. (PWR), the company’s capital structure generated 40.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.02. Total debt to assets is 19.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.86 and the total asset turnover is 1.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.

