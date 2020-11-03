Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PARR) went up by 23.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.69. The company’s stock price has collected 8.47% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Par Pacific Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE :PARR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PARR is at 1.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Par Pacific Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.14, which is $0.89 above the current price. PARR currently public float of 53.01M and currently shorts hold a 4.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PARR was 453.94K shares.

PARR’s Market Performance

PARR stocks went up by 8.47% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.78% and a quarterly performance of 2.98%, while its annual performance rate touched -66.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.29% for Par Pacific Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.47% for PARR stocks with a simple moving average of -21.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PARR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PARR stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for PARR by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for PARR in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $8 based on the research report published on September 28th of the current year 2020.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to PARR, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on June 25th of the current year.

PARR Trading at 3.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PARR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.84%, as shares surge +11.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PARR rose by +8.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.23. In addition, Par Pacific Holdings Inc. saw -65.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PARR starting from Monteleone William, who purchase 13,000 shares at the price of $6.67 back on Mar 17. After this action, Monteleone William now owns 239,260 shares of Par Pacific Holdings Inc., valued at $86,710 using the latest closing price.

KLEIN MELVYN N, the Director of Par Pacific Holdings Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $6.51 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that KLEIN MELVYN N is holding 53,073 shares at $65,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PARR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.29 for the present operating margin

+4.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Par Pacific Holdings Inc. stands at +0.75. The total capital return value is set at 9.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.22. Equity return is now at value -60.80, with -12.80 for asset returns.

Based on Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR), the company’s capital structure generated 261.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.36. Total debt to assets is 62.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 146.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 27.77 and the total asset turnover is 2.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

