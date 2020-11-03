Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) went up by 3.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $88.99. The company’s stock price has collected 0.35% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 6 hours ago that Louisa Ritter Joins Kilroy Realty’s Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE :KRC) Right Now?

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.05 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KRC is at 0.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Kilroy Realty Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $66.07, which is $17.69 above the current price. KRC currently public float of 112.59M and currently shorts hold a 2.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KRC was 807.30K shares.

KRC’s Market Performance

KRC stocks went up by 0.35% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.22% and a quarterly performance of -15.34%, while its annual performance rate touched -42.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.49% for Kilroy Realty Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.76% for KRC stocks with a simple moving average of -21.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRC

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KRC reach a price target of $49. The rating they have provided for KRC stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on July 20th, 2020.

BofA/Merrill gave a rating of “Neutral” to KRC, setting the target price at $68 in the report published on June 24th of the current year.

KRC Trading at -8.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.39%, as shares sank -9.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRC rose by +0.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.62. In addition, Kilroy Realty Corporation saw -41.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRC starting from Werber Merryl Elizabeth, who sale 250 shares at the price of $84.23 back on Dec 10. After this action, Werber Merryl Elizabeth now owns 6,314 shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation, valued at $21,057 using the latest closing price.

KILROY JOHN B JR, the Chairman, President and CEO of Kilroy Realty Corporation, sale 35,220 shares at $83.22 during a trade that took place back on Nov 05, which means that KILROY JOHN B JR is holding 1,035,923 shares at $2,930,973 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRC

Equity return is now at value 3.70, with 1.90 for asset returns.

