Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for CVR Partners LP (UAN)

CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN) went down by -6.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.37. The company’s stock price has collected -9.70% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that CVR Partners Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in CVR Partners LP (NYSE :UAN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for UAN is at 1.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for CVR Partners LP declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.00. UAN currently public float of 72.17M and currently shorts hold a 0.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UAN was 149.68K shares.

UAN’s Market Performance

UAN stocks went down by -9.70% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.51% and a quarterly performance of -30.55%, while its annual performance rate touched -80.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.36% for CVR Partners LP. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.01% for UAN stocks with a simple moving average of -46.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UAN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for UAN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for UAN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $3 based on the research report published on January 16th of the current year 2020.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to UAN, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on November 05th of the previous year.

UAN Trading at -23.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.41%, as shares sank -24.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UAN fell by -14.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7425. In addition, CVR Partners LP saw -78.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UAN starting from PYTOSH MARK A, who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $2.07 back on Feb 27. After this action, PYTOSH MARK A now owns 105,932 shares of CVR Partners LP, valued at $62,100 using the latest closing price.

ECTON DONNA R, the Director of CVR Partners LP, sale 17,969 shares at $3.04 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that ECTON DONNA R is holding 12,500 shares at $54,554 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.61 for the present operating margin

+14.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for CVR Partners LP stands at -8.65. The total capital return value is set at 2.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.20. Equity return is now at value -27.10, with -9.80 for asset returns.

Based on CVR Partners LP (UAN), the company’s capital structure generated 153.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.55. Total debt to assets is 56.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 152.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.

