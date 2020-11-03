Loews Corporation (L): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) went up by 7.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.88. The company’s stock price has collected 6.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Loews Corporation Reports Net Income of $139 Million for the Third Quarter of 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Loews Corporation (NYSE :L) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for L is at 0.77.

L currently public float of 237.62M and currently shorts hold a 1.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of L was 866.82K shares.

L’s Market Performance

L stocks went up by 6.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.15% and a quarterly performance of 5.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.80% for Loews Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.00% for L stocks with a simple moving average of -1.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of L

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for L stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for L by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for L in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $43 based on the research report published on November 02nd of the previous year 2016.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see L reach a price target of $44, previously predicting the price at $48. The rating they have provided for L stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 06th, 2015.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to L, setting the target price at $51 in the report published on March 24th of the previous year.

L Trading at 4.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought L to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.88%, as shares surge +3.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, L rose by +6.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.61. In addition, Loews Corporation saw -28.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at L starting from LOEWS CORP, who purchase 25,784 shares at the price of $32.41 back on Jun 19. After this action, LOEWS CORP now owns 243,214,203 shares of Loews Corporation, valued at $835,659 using the latest closing price.

LOEWS CORP, the 10% Owner of Loews Corporation, purchase 73,583 shares at $32.94 during a trade that took place back on Jun 18, which means that LOEWS CORP is holding 243,188,419 shares at $2,423,824 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for L

Equity return is now at value -6.50, with -1.50 for asset returns.

