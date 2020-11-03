Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for NOW Inc. (DNOW)?

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) went up by 13.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.74. The company’s stock price has collected -2.13% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/30/20 that NOW Inc. Announces Alario Stepping Down as Executive Vice Chairman

Is It Worth Investing in NOW Inc. (NYSE :DNOW) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DNOW is at 1.92. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for NOW Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.56. DNOW currently public float of 108.46M and currently shorts hold a 2.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DNOW was 1.38M shares.

DNOW’s Market Performance

DNOW stocks went down by -2.13% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.74% and a quarterly performance of -46.07%, while its annual performance rate touched -59.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.88% for NOW Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.78% for DNOW stocks with a simple moving average of -36.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DNOW stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for DNOW by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for DNOW in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $5 based on the research report published on October 16th of the current year 2020.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DNOW reach a price target of $9.50. The rating they have provided for DNOW stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 10th, 2020.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to DNOW, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on April 14th of the current year.

DNOW Trading at -18.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.45%, as shares sank -8.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNOW fell by -2.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.91. In addition, NOW Inc. saw -59.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DNOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.52 for the present operating margin

+19.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for NOW Inc. stands at -3.29. The total capital return value is set at 3.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.66. Equity return is now at value -49.90, with -34.70 for asset returns.

Based on NOW Inc. (DNOW), the company’s capital structure generated 6.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.92. Total debt to assets is 4.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.93 and the total asset turnover is 1.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.69.

