Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Align Technology Inc. (ALGN)?

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) went up by 7.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $475.37. The company’s stock price has collected 0.86% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 5 hours ago that Align Technology to Award Research Programs Advancing Orthodontic and Dental Patient Care

Is It Worth Investing in Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ :ALGN) Right Now?

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.85 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALGN is at 1.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Align Technology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $432.07, which is -$26.37 below the current price. ALGN currently public float of 72.38M and currently shorts hold a 3.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALGN was 739.25K shares.

ALGN’s Market Performance

ALGN stocks went up by 0.86% for the week, with a monthly jump of 45.59% and a quarterly performance of 59.03%, while its annual performance rate touched 78.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.77% for Align Technology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 23.57% for ALGN stocks with a simple moving average of 71.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALGN stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for ALGN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ALGN in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $306 based on the research report published on July 29th of the current year 2020.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALGN reach a price target of $280. The rating they have provided for ALGN stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on July 20th, 2020.

ALGN Trading at 35.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.21%, as shares surge +43.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALGN rose by +0.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $377.95. In addition, Align Technology Inc. saw 64.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALGN starting from Thaler Warren S, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $464.04 back on Oct 27. After this action, Thaler Warren S now owns 32,821 shares of Align Technology Inc., valued at $2,320,186 using the latest closing price.

MORROW GEORGE J, the Director of Align Technology Inc., sale 17,273 shares at $465.62 during a trade that took place back on Oct 26, which means that MORROW GEORGE J is holding 39,205 shares at $8,042,671 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.38 for the present operating margin

+72.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Align Technology Inc. stands at +18.40. The total capital return value is set at 38.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 33.51. Equity return is now at value 90.50, with 58.80 for asset returns.

Based on Align Technology Inc. (ALGN), the company’s capital structure generated 4.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.21. Total debt to assets is 2.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.54 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.

