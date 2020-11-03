Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Popular Inc. (BPOP)

Popular Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) went up by 3.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.46. The company’s stock price has collected 7.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 12 hours ago that Popular, Inc. Declares Dividend on Preferred Stock, Announces Distribution on Trust Preferred Securities

Is It Worth Investing in Popular Inc. (NASDAQ :BPOP) Right Now?

Popular Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.81 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BPOP is at 1.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Popular Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $51.00, which is $7.19 above the current price. BPOP currently public float of 83.10M and currently shorts hold a 1.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BPOP was 580.33K shares.

BPOP’s Market Performance

BPOP stocks went up by 7.93% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.90% and a quarterly performance of 20.46%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.59% for Popular Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.57% for BPOP stocks with a simple moving average of 9.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BPOP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BPOP stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for BPOP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BPOP in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $40 based on the research report published on September 22nd of the current year 2020.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BPOP reach a price target of $49, previously predicting the price at $45. The rating they have provided for BPOP stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 24th, 2018.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to BPOP, setting the target price at $47 in the report published on December 21st of the previous year.

BPOP Trading at 14.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BPOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.06%, as shares surge +11.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BPOP rose by +7.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.20. In addition, Popular Inc. saw -25.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BPOP starting from CARRADY ROBERT, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $52.46 back on Feb 25. After this action, CARRADY ROBERT now owns 3,073 shares of Popular Inc., valued at $52,460 using the latest closing price.

FERRER JAVIER D., the Executive VP & General Counsel of Popular Inc., sale 6,500 shares at $55.20 during a trade that took place back on Nov 27, which means that FERRER JAVIER D. is holding 33,347 shares at $358,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BPOP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.87 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Popular Inc. stands at +23.86. The total capital return value is set at 12.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.84. Equity return is now at value 9.20, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Popular Inc. (BPOP), the company’s capital structure generated 24.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.74. Total debt to assets is 2.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.24.

