Is a Correction Looming Ahead for BK Technologies Corporation (BKTI)

BK Technologies Corporation (AMEX:BKTI) went up by 8.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.58. The company’s stock price has collected 3.02% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/14/20 that BK Technologies Receives $1.5 Million Order From an Agency of the U.S. Department of Interior

Is It Worth Investing in BK Technologies Corporation (AMEX :BKTI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BKTI is at 1.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for BK Technologies Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.00. BKTI currently public float of 10.96M and currently shorts hold a 0.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BKTI was 13.94K shares.

BKTI’s Market Performance

BKTI stocks went up by 3.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.13% and a quarterly performance of -3.15%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.33% for BK Technologies Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.37% for BKTI stocks with a simple moving average of 18.54% for the last 200 days.

BKTI Trading at 9.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.53%, as shares surge +4.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKTI rose by +7.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.02. In addition, BK Technologies Corporation saw -0.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKTI starting from Fundamental Global Investors, , who purchase 400 shares at the price of $3.13 back on Sep 11. After this action, Fundamental Global Investors, now owns 1,411,756 shares of BK Technologies Corporation, valued at $1,250 using the latest closing price.

Fundamental Global Investors, , the Director of BK Technologies Corporation, purchase 899 shares at $3.17 during a trade that took place back on Sep 10, which means that Fundamental Global Investors, is holding 1,411,356 shares at $2,854 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.94 for the present operating margin

+39.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for BK Technologies Corporation stands at -6.57. The total capital return value is set at -16.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.78. Equity return is now at value -11.30, with -6.90 for asset returns.

Based on BK Technologies Corporation (BKTI), the company’s capital structure generated 14.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.68. Total debt to assets is 8.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.28 and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.55.

