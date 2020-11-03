Here’s Our Rant About Livent Corporation (LTHM)

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) went up by 5.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.53. The company’s stock price has collected 6.59% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/20/20 that Tesla Demand Is Driving This Lithium Miner Higher

Is It Worth Investing in Livent Corporation (NYSE :LTHM) Right Now?

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 105.79 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Livent Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.72, which is -$1.77 below the current price. LTHM currently public float of 145.16M and currently shorts hold a 19.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LTHM was 3.13M shares.

LTHM’s Market Performance

LTHM stocks went up by 6.59% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.41% and a quarterly performance of 67.70%, while its annual performance rate touched 54.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.65% for Livent Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.92% for LTHM stocks with a simple moving average of 46.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LTHM

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LTHM reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for LTHM stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on August 26th, 2020.

LTHM Trading at 19.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTHM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.94%, as shares surge +0.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTHM rose by +6.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.89. In addition, Livent Corporation saw 32.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LTHM

Equity return is now at value 2.90, with 1.90 for asset returns.

