Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Fidelity National Financial Inc. (NYSE:FNF) went up by 2.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.28. The company’s stock price has collected -0.13% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/30/20 that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Election of Sandra Morgan to Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in Fidelity National Financial Inc. (NYSE :FNF) Right Now?

Fidelity National Financial Inc. (NYSE:FNF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.66 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FNF is at 1.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Fidelity National Financial Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $45.20, which is $13.24 above the current price. FNF currently public float of 276.24M and currently shorts hold a 1.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FNF was 1.67M shares.

FNF’s Market Performance

FNF stocks went down by -0.13% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.30% and a quarterly performance of -2.80%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.97% for Fidelity National Financial Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.86% for FNF stocks with a simple moving average of -3.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FNF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FNF stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for FNF by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FNF in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $29 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2020.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FNF reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for FNF stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 08th, 2020.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to FNF, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on October 09th of the previous year.

FNF Trading at -2.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FNF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.36%, as shares sank -4.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FNF fell by -0.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.49. In addition, Fidelity National Financial Inc. saw -29.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FNF starting from QUIRK RAYMOND R, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $33.67 back on Oct 06. After this action, QUIRK RAYMOND R now owns 372,801 shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc., valued at $1,683,550 using the latest closing price.

QUIRK RAYMOND R, the Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity National Financial Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $33.67 during a trade that took place back on Oct 05, which means that QUIRK RAYMOND R is holding 372,801 shares at $1,683,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FNF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.72 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Fidelity National Financial Inc. stands at +12.54. The total capital return value is set at 22.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.51. Equity return is now at value 15.20, with 4.20 for asset returns.

Based on Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF), the company’s capital structure generated 23.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.21. Total debt to assets is 11.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

