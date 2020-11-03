Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) went down by -10.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $76.98. The company’s stock price has collected -8.49% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that ESPERION Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Company Update

Is It Worth Investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :ESPR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ESPR is at 1.73.

ESPR currently public float of 27.55M and currently shorts hold a 36.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ESPR was 580.22K shares.

ESPR’s Market Performance

ESPR stocks went down by -8.49% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.18% and a quarterly performance of -26.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.78% for Esperion Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -20.31% for ESPR stocks with a simple moving average of -38.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESPR stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ESPR by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for ESPR in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $35 based on the research report published on September 29th of the current year 2020.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ESPR reach a price target of $45, previously predicting the price at $83. The rating they have provided for ESPR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 11th, 2020.

BofA/Merrill gave a rating of “Buy” to ESPR, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on April 01st of the current year.

ESPR Trading at -25.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.60%, as shares sank -25.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESPR fell by -17.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.23. In addition, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. saw -51.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESPR starting from MAYLEBEN TIMOTHY M, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $43.00 back on Mar 11. After this action, MAYLEBEN TIMOTHY M now owns 111,998 shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc., valued at $107,500 using the latest closing price.

MAYLEBEN TIMOTHY M, the President & CEO of Esperion Therapeutics Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $49.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that MAYLEBEN TIMOTHY M is holding 109,498 shares at $245,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-62.75 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. stands at -65.49. The total capital return value is set at -79.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -85.43. Equity return is now at value -271.50, with -34.30 for asset returns.

Based on Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR), the company’s capital structure generated 672.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 87.05. Total debt to assets is 62.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 643.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.20.

