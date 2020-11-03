Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY)?

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) went up by 5.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.30. The company’s stock price has collected 6.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/26/20 that Party City to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 9, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE :PRTY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PRTY is at 3.36. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Party City Holdco Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.25, which is $0.15 above the current price. PRTY currently public float of 83.93M and currently shorts hold a 13.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PRTY was 6.11M shares.

PRTY’s Market Performance

PRTY stocks went up by 6.60% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.22% and a quarterly performance of 19.32%, while its annual performance rate touched -62.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.70% for Party City Holdco Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.03% for PRTY stocks with a simple moving average of 21.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRTY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRTY stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for PRTY by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for PRTY in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $1 based on the research report published on March 13th of the current year 2020.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRTY reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for PRTY stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on March 13th, 2020.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Market Perform” to PRTY, setting the target price at $2.50 in the report published on November 08th of the previous year.

PRTY Trading at -18.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRTY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.21%, as shares sank -18.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRTY rose by +6.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.31. In addition, Party City Holdco Inc. saw -10.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRTY starting from SOSIN CLIFFORD, who purchase 141,124 shares at the price of $1.93 back on Oct 29. After this action, SOSIN CLIFFORD now owns 13,656,323 shares of Party City Holdco Inc., valued at $273,061 using the latest closing price.

SOSIN CLIFFORD, the 10% Owner of Party City Holdco Inc., purchase 375,000 shares at $1.76 during a trade that took place back on Oct 28, which means that SOSIN CLIFFORD is holding 13,515,199 shares at $659,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRTY

Equity return is now at value -422.80, with -34.90 for asset returns.

The Most Important Chart You’ll will See Today

For a short time…

You can receive access to one of the most successful wealth secrets in our business.

If you’ve lost some income as a result of what’s going on in the markets…

It’s one of the only ways we know to get paid instantly, a simple technique you can use on your phone or laptop at home.

Check it out here.

Sponsored