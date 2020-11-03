Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP)?

Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:INSP) went up by 24.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $135.20. The company’s stock price has collected -2.97% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Updates 2020 Outlook

Is It Worth Investing in Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE :INSP) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $135.54, which is -$22.24 below the current price. INSP currently public float of 25.78M and currently shorts hold a 5.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INSP was 298.94K shares.

INSP’s Market Performance

INSP stocks went down by -2.97% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.60% and a quarterly performance of 19.37%, while its annual performance rate touched 97.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.36% for Inspire Medical Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.01% for INSP stocks with a simple moving average of 64.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INSP

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INSP reach a price target of $155, previously predicting the price at $125. The rating they have provided for INSP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 03rd, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to INSP, setting the target price at $148 in the report published on September 22nd of the current year.

INSP Trading at 21.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 12.20% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.40%, as shares surge +16.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INSP rose by +20.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +86.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $126.43. In addition, Inspire Medical Systems Inc. saw 64.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INSP starting from Buchholz Richard, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $122.84 back on Oct 20. After this action, Buchholz Richard now owns 71,651 shares of Inspire Medical Systems Inc., valued at $368,510 using the latest closing price.

NELSON MARILYN C, the Director of Inspire Medical Systems Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $130.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 09, which means that NELSON MARILYN C is holding 145,017 shares at $130,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INSP

Equity return is now at value -35.00, with -28.30 for asset returns.

