Cree Inc. (CREE) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Cree Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) went up by 0.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $77.19. The company’s stock price has collected -10.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/28/20 that Cree Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Cree Inc. (NASDAQ :CREE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CREE is at 1.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Cree Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $68.92, which is $4.76 above the current price. CREE currently public float of 108.53M and currently shorts hold a 12.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CREE was 1.13M shares.

CREE’s Market Performance

CREE stocks went down by -10.30% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.33% and a quarterly performance of -11.71%, while its annual performance rate touched 38.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.36% for Cree Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.01% for CREE stocks with a simple moving average of 16.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CREE

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to CREE, setting the target price at $82 in the report published on August 12th of the current year.

CREE Trading at -1.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CREE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.81%, as shares sank -3.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CREE fell by -10.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.30. In addition, Cree Inc. saw 38.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CREE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.13 for the present operating margin

+25.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cree Inc. stands at -21.21. The total capital return value is set at -6.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.11. Equity return is now at value -17.10, with -11.40 for asset returns.

Based on Cree Inc. (CREE), the company’s capital structure generated 39.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.06. Total debt to assets is 25.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.47.

Silicon Valley Visionary: “This Will Be the No. 1 Tech Stock of 2020.”

Jeff Brown is a tech investor known for his incredible success rate. In fact, he’s invested in 111 different tech startups… and made money on 95.3% of them.

Like Intabio, which developed a groundbreaking system to test biopharmaceuticals.

As of today, he estimates his investment is up 25,000%. He made 743% in three days on InfoSpace!

And now, he’s just released the details on his number one tech stock for 2019.

Click here to watch this valuable presentation.