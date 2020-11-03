Can Telenav Inc. (TNAV) Remain Competitive?

Telenav Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) went up by 20.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.50. The company’s stock price has collected -1.98% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that Telenav Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Telenav Inc. (NASDAQ :TNAV) Right Now?

Telenav Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 69.65 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TNAV is at 0.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Telenav Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.50, which is $1.72 above the current price. TNAV currently public float of 36.88M and currently shorts hold a 1.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TNAV was 236.59K shares.

TNAV’s Market Performance

TNAV stocks went down by -1.98% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.74% and a quarterly performance of -26.95%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.71% for Telenav Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.70% for TNAV stocks with a simple moving average of -2.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNAV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TNAV stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for TNAV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TNAV in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $8 based on the research report published on August 13th of the current year 2020.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TNAV reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $7.50. The rating they have provided for TNAV stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 26th, 2020.

TNAV Trading at 15.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNAV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.95%, as shares surge +10.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNAV rose by +18.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.11. In addition, Telenav Inc. saw -18.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TNAV starting from Nokomis Capital, L.L.C., who sale 300,000 shares at the price of $5.43 back on Jul 01. After this action, Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. now owns 4,494,205 shares of Telenav Inc., valued at $1,628,880 using the latest closing price.

Jin H.P., the CEO of Telenav Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $4.94 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Jin H.P. is holding 2,423,927 shares at $247,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TNAV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.23 for the present operating margin

+47.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Telenav Inc. stands at +1.29. The total capital return value is set at 0.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.23. Equity return is now at value -0.90, with -0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Telenav Inc. (TNAV), the company’s capital structure generated 8.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.60. Total debt to assets is 2.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.

