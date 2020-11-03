bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) Just Got Our Attention

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) went up by 2.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $99.36. The company’s stock price has collected -0.80% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/02/20 that bluebird bio Announces European Medicines Agency’s Acceptance of Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for elivaldogene autotemcel (eli-cel, Lenti-D(TM)) Gene Therapy for Cerebral Adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD)

Is It Worth Investing in bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ :BLUE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BLUE is at 2.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 18 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for bluebird bio Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $106.26. BLUE currently public float of 65.90M and currently shorts hold a 9.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BLUE was 659.75K shares.

BLUE’s Market Performance

BLUE stocks went down by -0.80% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.79% and a quarterly performance of -14.97%, while its annual performance rate touched -35.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.89% for bluebird bio Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.07% for BLUE stocks with a simple moving average of -14.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLUE

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLUE reach a price target of $123. The rating they have provided for BLUE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 20th, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to BLUE, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on May 13th of the current year.

BLUE Trading at -4.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.25%, as shares sank -5.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLUE fell by -0.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.19. In addition, bluebird bio Inc. saw -39.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLUE starting from Davidson David, who sale 64 shares at the price of $52.77 back on Oct 02. After this action, Davidson David now owns 39,703 shares of bluebird bio Inc., valued at $3,377 using the latest closing price.

Gregory Philip D, the Chief Scientific Officer of bluebird bio Inc., sale 60 shares at $52.77 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Gregory Philip D is holding 35,924 shares at $3,166 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLUE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1817.79 for the present operating margin

+54.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for bluebird bio Inc. stands at -1767.49. The total capital return value is set at -46.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.20. Equity return is now at value -47.00, with -36.00 for asset returns.

Based on bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE), the company’s capital structure generated 14.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.94. Total debt to assets is 11.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 87.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 4,702.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.15.

Silicon Valley Visionary: “This Will Be the No. 1 Tech Stock of 2020.”

Jeff Brown is a tech investor known for his incredible success rate. In fact, he’s invested in 111 different tech startups… and made money on 95.3% of them.

Like Intabio, which developed a groundbreaking system to test biopharmaceuticals.

As of today, he estimates his investment is up 25,000%. He made 743% in three days on InfoSpace!

And now, he’s just released the details on his number one tech stock for 2019.

Click here to watch this valuable presentation.