A Lesson to Learn: Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM)

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) went up by 7.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.74.

Is It Worth Investing in Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ :ALGM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

ALGM currently public float of 1.73M. Today, the average trading volume of ALGM was 6.55M shares.

ALGM’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.72% for ALGM stocks with a simple moving average of 9.72% for the last 200 days.

ALGM Trading at 9.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALGM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.05% of gains for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALGM rose by +11.58%. In addition, Allegro MicroSystems Inc. saw 11.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ALGM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.10 for the present operating margin

+40.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. stands at +5.69. The total capital return value is set at 9.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.82.

Based on Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM), the company’s capital structure generated 13.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.92. Total debt to assets is 10.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.46.

The receivables turnover for the company is 6.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.99.

