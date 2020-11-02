Zillow Group Inc. (Z) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) went down by -3.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $112.49. The company’s stock price has collected -7.84% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/30/20 that Housing Market Shows Signs of Seasonal Cooling Even as Historic Demand Continues

Is It Worth Investing in Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ :Z) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Zillow Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $98.70, which is $7.67 above the current price. Z currently public float of 155.29M and currently shorts hold a 15.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of Z was 3.48M shares.

Z’s Market Performance

Z stocks went down by -7.84% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.59% and a quarterly performance of 30.44%, while its annual performance rate touched 172.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.47% for Zillow Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.24% for Z stocks with a simple moving average of 40.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of Z

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see Z reach a price target of $80. The rating they have provided for Z stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 08th, 2020.

Z Trading at -6.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought Z to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.69%, as shares sank -18.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, Z fell by -7.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +87.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $98.86. In addition, Zillow Group Inc. saw 92.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Z starting from Beitel David A., who sale 9,150 shares at the price of $107.03 back on Oct 07. After this action, Beitel David A. now owns 54,819 shares of Zillow Group Inc., valued at $979,293 using the latest closing price.

Wacksman Jeremy, the President, Zillow of Zillow Group Inc., sale 1,536 shares at $103.62 during a trade that took place back on Oct 01, which means that Wacksman Jeremy is holding 468 shares at $159,165 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for Z

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.00 for the present operating margin

+45.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zillow Group Inc. stands at -11.13. The total capital return value is set at -4.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.66.

Based on Zillow Group Inc. (Z), the company’s capital structure generated 73.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.25. Total debt to assets is 40.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.81.

