Why LivePerson Inc. (LPSN)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) went down by -6.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $63.90. The company’s stock price has collected -8.66% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/29/20 that LivePerson Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ :LPSN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LPSN is at 1.45.

LPSN currently public float of 60.76M and currently shorts hold a 18.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LPSN was 842.26K shares.

LPSN’s Market Performance

LPSN stocks went down by -8.66% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.13% and a quarterly performance of 18.12%, while its annual performance rate touched 30.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.26% for LivePerson Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.34% for LPSN stocks with a simple moving average of 33.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPSN stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for LPSN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LPSN in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $33 based on the research report published on March 16th of the current year 2020.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LPSN reach a price target of $48, previously predicting the price at $46. The rating they have provided for LPSN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 14th, 2020.

LPSN Trading at -3.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.84%, as shares surge +1.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPSN fell by -8.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.72. In addition, LivePerson Inc. saw 44.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPSN starting from Carlough Daryl, who sale 78 shares at the price of $56.26 back on Oct 28. After this action, Carlough Daryl now owns 42,177 shares of LivePerson Inc., valued at $4,388 using the latest closing price.

Carlough Daryl, the SVP, Global & Corp Controller of LivePerson Inc., sale 157 shares at $57.21 during a trade that took place back on Oct 27, which means that Carlough Daryl is holding 42,255 shares at $8,982 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPSN

Equity return is now at value -76.00, with -22.70 for asset returns.

