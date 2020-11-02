Why Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) went down by -1.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.49. The company’s stock price has collected -6.43% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 10/28/20 that Iron Mountain Inc. stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Is It Worth Investing in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE :IRM) Right Now?

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 37.12 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IRM is at 0.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Iron Mountain Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.43, which is $3.82 above the current price. IRM currently public float of 284.33M and currently shorts hold a 18.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IRM was 2.39M shares.

IRM’s Market Performance

IRM stocks went down by -6.43% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.52% and a quarterly performance of -7.09%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.09% for Iron Mountain Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.02% for IRM stocks with a simple moving average of -6.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRM stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for IRM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IRM in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $29 based on the research report published on August 02nd of the previous year 2019.

BofA/Merrill, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IRM reach a price target of $25, previously predicting the price at $33. The rating they have provided for IRM stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on July 11th, 2019.

IRM Trading at -8.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares sank -4.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRM fell by -6.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.37. In addition, Iron Mountain Incorporated saw -18.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRM starting from Borges Daniel, who sale 7,405 shares at the price of $29.50 back on Aug 06. After this action, Borges Daniel now owns 0 shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated, valued at $218,448 using the latest closing price.

Allerton Jennifer, the Director of Iron Mountain Incorporated, sale 7,011 shares at $27.30 during a trade that took place back on Jun 18, which means that Allerton Jennifer is holding 12,812 shares at $191,379 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRM

Equity return is now at value 15.80, with 1.50 for asset returns.

