We Analyzed the Future Direction of TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD), Here is What We Found

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) went down by -7.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.96. The company’s stock price has collected -17.57% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/29/20 that TherapeuticsMD to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 9, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ :TXMD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TXMD is at 2.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for TherapeuticsMD Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.46. TXMD currently public float of 238.66M and currently shorts hold a 35.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TXMD was 2.87M shares.

TXMD’s Market Performance

TXMD stocks went down by -17.57% for the week, with a monthly drop of -26.06% and a quarterly performance of -35.79%, while its annual performance rate touched -54.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.54% for TherapeuticsMD Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.19% for TXMD stocks with a simple moving average of -20.69% for the last 200 days.

TXMD Trading at -18.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TXMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.07%, as shares sank -23.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TXMD fell by -17.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5495. In addition, TherapeuticsMD Inc. saw -49.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TXMD starting from Collins Cooper C., who purchase 47,500 shares at the price of $1.45 back on Jun 09. After this action, Collins Cooper C. now owns 140,000 shares of TherapeuticsMD Inc., valued at $68,875 using the latest closing price.

Finizio Robert G, the CEO of TherapeuticsMD Inc., purchase 46,000 shares at $1.44 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Finizio Robert G is holding 18,401,964 shares at $66,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TXMD

Equity return is now at value 502.80, with -76.80 for asset returns.

