Wall Street Praises The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) After Recent Earnings Report

The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) went down by -1.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $141.87. The company’s stock price has collected -4.18% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 10/30/20 that These are the worst-performing stocks in October as Big Tech slumps

Is It Worth Investing in The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE :TRV) Right Now?

The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.82 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TRV is at 0.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for The Travelers Companies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $124.40, which is $3.69 above the current price. TRV currently public float of 252.59M and currently shorts hold a 1.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TRV was 1.43M shares.

TRV’s Market Performance

TRV stocks went down by -4.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.97% and a quarterly performance of 5.52%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.00% for The Travelers Companies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.33% for TRV stocks with a simple moving average of 6.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRV stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TRV by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for TRV in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $129 based on the research report published on October 12th of the current year 2020.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRV reach a price target of $115, previously predicting the price at $112. The rating they have provided for TRV stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on September 11th, 2020.

TRV Trading at 5.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.59%, as shares surge +11.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRV fell by -4.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $117.42. In addition, The Travelers Companies Inc. saw -11.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRV starting from Ruegger Philip T III, who purchase 825 shares at the price of $121.06 back on Aug 11. After this action, Ruegger Philip T III now owns 34,885 shares of The Travelers Companies Inc., valued at $99,876 using the latest closing price.

Ruegger Philip T III, the Director of The Travelers Companies Inc., purchase 670 shares at $118.54 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Ruegger Philip T III is holding 33,881 shares at $79,422 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.03 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Travelers Companies Inc. stands at +8.24. The total capital return value is set at 11.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.53. Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV), the company’s capital structure generated 26.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.10. Total debt to assets is 6.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.40.

