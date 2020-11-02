United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) Just Got Our Attention

United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) went up by 2.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.70. The company’s stock price has collected 0.61% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/23/20 that United Bankshares, Inc. Announces Record Earnings for the Third Quarter of 2020

Is It Worth Investing in United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ :UBSI) Right Now?

United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.60 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UBSI is at 1.42.

UBSI currently public float of 126.97M and currently shorts hold a 2.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UBSI was 561.31K shares.

UBSI’s Market Performance

UBSI stocks went up by 0.61% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.15% and a quarterly performance of -1.54%, while its annual performance rate touched -33.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.82% for United Bankshares Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.22% for UBSI stocks with a simple moving average of -3.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UBSI

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UBSI reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for UBSI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 02nd, 2020.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to UBSI, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on July 09th of the current year.

UBSI Trading at 6.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UBSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.93%, as shares surge +11.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UBSI rose by +0.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.83. In addition, United Bankshares Inc. saw -32.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UBSI starting from MCNAMARA J PAUL, who purchase 1,925 shares at the price of $25.62 back on Oct 27. After this action, MCNAMARA J PAUL now owns 3,675 shares of United Bankshares Inc., valued at $49,318 using the latest closing price.

REXROAD JERRY L, the Executive Vice President of United Bankshares Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $32.20 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that REXROAD JERRY L is holding 224,392 shares at $322,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UBSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.77 for the present operating margin

The net margin for United Bankshares Inc. stands at +28.61. The total capital return value is set at 6.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.21. Equity return is now at value 6.60, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI), the company’s capital structure generated 67.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.33. Total debt to assets is 11.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.21.

