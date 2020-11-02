The Chart for Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Insignia Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) went down by -9.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.75. The company’s stock price has collected -3.48% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/29/20 that Insignia Systems, Inc. Announces Feeding America Donation

Is It Worth Investing in Insignia Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :ISIG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ISIG is at 0.35.

ISIG currently public float of 8.32M and currently shorts hold a 0.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ISIG was 2.16M shares.

ISIG’s Market Performance

ISIG stocks went down by -3.48% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.00% and a quarterly performance of 3.48%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 27.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 21.16% for Insignia Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.97% for ISIG stocks with a simple moving average of 10.63% for the last 200 days.

ISIG Trading at 10.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ISIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.74%, as shares surge +25.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ISIG fell by -3.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8467. In addition, Insignia Systems Inc. saw 13.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ISIG starting from AIR T INC, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $1.36 back on Oct 27. After this action, AIR T INC now owns 3,409,742 shares of Insignia Systems Inc., valued at $136,280 using the latest closing price.

Funicular Fund, LP, the 10% Owner of Insignia Systems Inc., sale 772,799 shares at $1.06 during a trade that took place back on Oct 22, which means that Funicular Fund, LP is holding 585,000 shares at $817,621 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ISIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.47 for the present operating margin

+21.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Insignia Systems Inc. stands at -22.87. The total capital return value is set at -25.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.65. Equity return is now at value -52.50, with -36.70 for asset returns.

Based on Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG), the company’s capital structure generated 2.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.22. Total debt to assets is 1.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.65 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.53.

