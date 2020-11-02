The Chart for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) went down by -3.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $94.28. The company’s stock price has collected -8.14% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 17 hours ago that 5 stocks for the next 10 years — some picks are obvious, others not so much

Is It Worth Investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ :AMD) Right Now?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 105.01 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMD is at 2.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 38 who provided ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 18 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $88.26, which is $11.37 above the current price. AMD currently public float of 1.18B and currently shorts hold a 2.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMD was 56.48M shares.

AMD’s Market Performance

AMD stocks went down by -8.14% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.28% and a quarterly performance of -3.06%, while its annual performance rate touched 121.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.59% for Advanced Micro Devices Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.66% for AMD stocks with a simple moving average of 22.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMD

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMD reach a price target of $100, previously predicting the price at $85. The rating they have provided for AMD stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 28th, 2020.

AMD Trading at -7.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.79%, as shares sank -7.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMD fell by -8.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.10. In addition, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. saw 64.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMD starting from Norrod Forrest Eugene, who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $83.87 back on Oct 19. After this action, Norrod Forrest Eugene now owns 676,245 shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., valued at $6,290,286 using the latest closing price.

Papermaster Mark D, the Chief Technology Officer & EVP of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., sale 43,000 shares at $84.17 during a trade that took place back on Oct 15, which means that Papermaster Mark D is holding 1,422,329 shares at $3,619,223 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMD

Equity return is now at value 27.00, with 13.80 for asset returns.

