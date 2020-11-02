Soligenix Inc. (SNGX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) went up by 0.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.54. The company’s stock price has collected -6.59% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/22/20 that Soligenix Announces Phase 3 FLASH Study Continues to Demonstrate Positive Benefits in Patients with Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma

Is It Worth Investing in Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ :SNGX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SNGX is at 1.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Soligenix Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.63. SNGX currently public float of 29.74M and currently shorts hold a 2.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SNGX was 390.23K shares.

SNGX’s Market Performance

SNGX stocks went down by -6.59% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.56% and a quarterly performance of -22.20%, while its annual performance rate touched 88.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.10% for Soligenix Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.16% for SNGX stocks with a simple moving average of -16.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNGX

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNGX reach a price target of $2.70, previously predicting the price at $5.50. The rating they have provided for SNGX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 31st, 2018.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to SNGX, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on August 14th of the previous year.

SNGX Trading at -8.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.45%, as shares sank -2.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNGX fell by -6.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7535. In addition, Soligenix Inc. saw 17.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNGX starting from ZELDIS JEROME B, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $0.93 back on Nov 19. After this action, ZELDIS JEROME B now owns 22,917 shares of Soligenix Inc., valued at $1,850 using the latest closing price.

SCHABER CHRISTOPHER J, the Chairman, CEO and President of Soligenix Inc., purchase 10,770 shares at $0.93 during a trade that took place back on Nov 19, which means that SCHABER CHRISTOPHER J is holding 53,095 shares at $10,016 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNGX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-344.82 for the present operating margin

-10.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Soligenix Inc. stands at -290.94. The total capital return value is set at -281.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -241.64. Equity return is now at value -466.40, with -167.00 for asset returns.

Based on Soligenix Inc. (SNGX), the company’s capital structure generated 8.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.03. Total debt to assets is 1.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Silicon Valley Visionary: “This Will Be the No. 1 Tech Stock of 2020.”

Jeff Brown is a tech investor known for his incredible success rate. In fact, he’s invested in 111 different tech startups… and made money on 95.3% of them.

Like Intabio, which developed a groundbreaking system to test biopharmaceuticals.

As of today, he estimates his investment is up 25,000%. He made 743% in three days on InfoSpace!

And now, he’s just released the details on his number one tech stock for 2019.

Click here to watch this valuable presentation.