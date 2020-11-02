Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) went up by 2.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.45. The company’s stock price has collected -13.19% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that Rosen, A Top Ranked Law Firm, Files First Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Raytheon Technologies Corporation f/k/a Raytheon Company; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact Firm – RTX, RTN

Is It Worth Investing in Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE :RTX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RTX is at 1.34.

RTX currently public float of 1.38B and currently shorts hold a 0.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RTX was 8.33M shares.

RTX’s Market Performance

RTX stocks went down by -13.19% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.46% and a quarterly performance of -5.55%, while its annual performance rate touched -35.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.03% for Raytheon Technologies Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.80% for RTX stocks with a simple moving average of -16.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RTX stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for RTX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RTX in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $89 based on the research report published on September 08th of the current year 2020.

Vertical Research gave a rating of “Buy” to RTX, setting the target price at $77 in the report published on July 10th of the current year.

RTX Trading at -9.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.46%, as shares sank -8.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RTX fell by -13.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.31. In addition, Raytheon Technologies Corporation saw -38.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RTX starting from Kennedy Thomas A, who purchase 19,059 shares at the price of $52.47 back on Oct 29. After this action, Kennedy Thomas A now owns 362,541 shares of Raytheon Technologies Corporation, valued at $1,000,016 using the latest closing price.

Jimenez Frank R, the EVP and General Counsel of Raytheon Technologies Corporation, purchase 1,000 shares at $52.57 during a trade that took place back on Oct 29, which means that Jimenez Frank R is holding 61,113 shares at $52,570 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RTX

Equity return is now at value 8.70, with 2.80 for asset returns.

