Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) went up by 0.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $78.38. The company’s stock price has collected -7.47% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 10/27/20 that Emerson Electric Co. stock falls Tuesday, underperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE :EMR) Right Now?

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.23 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EMR is at 1.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Emerson Electric Co. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 17 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $74.71, which is $9.07 above the current price. EMR currently public float of 593.73M and currently shorts hold a 1.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EMR was 2.58M shares.

EMR’s Market Performance

EMR stocks went down by -7.47% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.25% and a quarterly performance of 3.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.05% for Emerson Electric Co.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.36% for EMR stocks with a simple moving average of 3.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EMR stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for EMR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EMR in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $85 based on the research report published on October 16th of the current year 2020.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EMR reach a price target of $83. The rating they have provided for EMR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 20th, 2020.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to EMR, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on August 05th of the current year.

EMR Trading at -4.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares sank -1.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EMR fell by -7.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.43. In addition, Emerson Electric Co. saw -15.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EMR starting from Button Bell Katherine, who sale 687 shares at the price of $62.27 back on Jun 23. After this action, Button Bell Katherine now owns 29,741 shares of Emerson Electric Co., valued at $42,780 using the latest closing price.

Pelch Steven J., the COO & Exec VP Org Plan & Dev of Emerson Electric Co., sale 5,061 shares at $68.67 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Pelch Steven J. is holding 135,967 shares at $347,543 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EMR

Equity return is now at value 24.50, with 9.20 for asset returns.

