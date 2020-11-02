Is Waste Management Inc. (WM) a Keeper?

Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) went up by 0.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $126.79. The company’s stock price has collected -7.53% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/30/20 that Waste Management Completes $4.6 Billion Acquisition of Advanced Disposal

Is It Worth Investing in Waste Management Inc. (NYSE :WM) Right Now?

Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.57 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WM is at 0.73.

WM currently public float of 421.80M and currently shorts hold a 0.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WM was 1.54M shares.

WM’s Market Performance

WM stocks went down by -7.53% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.41% and a quarterly performance of -0.98%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.68% for Waste Management Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.20% for WM stocks with a simple moving average of -0.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WM stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for WM by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for WM in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $116 based on the research report published on October 27th of the current year 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WM reach a price target of $119. The rating they have provided for WM stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on October 13th, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to WM, setting the target price at $99 in the report published on September 23rd of the current year.

WM Trading at -4.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares sank -5.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WM fell by -7.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $113.53. In addition, Waste Management Inc. saw -5.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WM starting from Sjoqvist Nikolaj H, who sale 31,076 shares at the price of $108.48 back on Aug 04. After this action, Sjoqvist Nikolaj H now owns 23,369 shares of Waste Management Inc., valued at $3,371,215 using the latest closing price.

CLARK FRANK M, the Director of Waste Management Inc., sale 315 shares at $106.95 during a trade that took place back on Jul 20, which means that CLARK FRANK M is holding 32,586 shares at $33,689 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.82 for the present operating margin

+28.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Waste Management Inc. stands at +10.81. The total capital return value is set at 14.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.13. Equity return is now at value 23.40, with 5.90 for asset returns.

Based on Waste Management Inc. (WM), the company’s capital structure generated 197.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.36. Total debt to assets is 49.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 193.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.

