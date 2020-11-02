Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC)?

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) went down by -5.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.79. The company’s stock price has collected -5.78% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that VirnetX Awarded $502.8 Million in Apple Suit

Is It Worth Investing in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE :VHC) Right Now?

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1.40 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VHC is at 0.56.

VHC currently public float of 63.48M and currently shorts hold a 10.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VHC was 591.30K shares.

VHC’s Market Performance

VHC stocks went down by -5.78% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.54% and a quarterly performance of 4.73%, while its annual performance rate touched 10.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.65% for VirnetX Holding Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.45% for VHC stocks with a simple moving average of -0.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VHC

Dawson James gave a rating of “Buy” to VHC, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on December 02nd of the previous year.

VHC Trading at -3.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.27%, as shares sank -3.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VHC fell by -8.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.75. In addition, VirnetX Holding Corp saw 69.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VHC starting from Nance Richard H, who purchase 292 shares at the price of $6.85 back on May 26. After this action, Nance Richard H now owns 30,469 shares of VirnetX Holding Corp, valued at $2,000 using the latest closing price.

Nance Richard H, the Chief Financial Officer of VirnetX Holding Corp, sale 3,292 shares at $7.38 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Nance Richard H is holding 27,177 shares at $24,302 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23135.29 for the present operating margin

The net margin for VirnetX Holding Corp stands at -22564.71. The total capital return value is set at -253.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -247.23. Equity return is now at value 203.00, with 151.40 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 15.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.16.

The Most Important Chart You’ll will See Today

For a short time…

You can receive access to one of the most successful wealth secrets in our business.

If you’ve lost some income as a result of what’s going on in the markets…

It’s one of the only ways we know to get paid instantly, a simple technique you can use on your phone or laptop at home.

Check it out here.

Sponsored