Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC)?

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) went up by 23.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.30. The company’s stock price has collected 14.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/30/20 that Thinking about buying stock in BioLineRx, Moneygram International, Hexo Corp, Acadia Healthcare, or LifeSci Acquisition?

Is It Worth Investing in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ :ACHC) Right Now?

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.71 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ACHC is at 1.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $36.08, which is -$0.34 below the current price. ACHC currently public float of 80.72M and currently shorts hold a 9.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACHC was 459.15K shares.

ACHC’s Market Performance

ACHC stocks went up by 14.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.97% and a quarterly performance of 17.97%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.04% for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.22% for ACHC stocks with a simple moving average of 28.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACHC stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ACHC by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for ACHC in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $48 based on the research report published on September 30th of the current year 2020.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACHC reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for ACHC stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on January 28th, 2020.

ACHC Trading at 17.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.99% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.07%, as shares surge +15.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACHC rose by +14.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.00. In addition, Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. saw 7.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACHC starting from WAUD REEVE B, who sale 122,311 shares at the price of $25.87 back on Jun 12. After this action, WAUD REEVE B now owns 671,317 shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc., valued at $3,164,422 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.02 for the present operating margin

+20.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. stands at +3.51. The total capital return value is set at 6.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.87. Equity return is now at value 4.60, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC), the company’s capital structure generated 148.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.83. Total debt to assets is 54.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 145.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

