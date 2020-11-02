Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL)

Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) went up by 5.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.94. The company’s stock price has collected -10.74% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/30/20 that CDC to Allow Cruise Trips After Ban Expires

Is It Worth Investing in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE :CCL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CCL is at 2.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Carnival Corporation & Plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.17, which is $2.91 above the current price. CCL currently public float of 627.14M and currently shorts hold a 15.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCL was 36.62M shares.

CCL’s Market Performance

CCL stocks went down by -10.74% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.78% and a quarterly performance of 4.90%, while its annual performance rate touched -68.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.11% for Carnival Corporation & Plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.70% for CCL stocks with a simple moving average of -30.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCL stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CCL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CCL in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $31 based on the research report published on September 25th of the current year 2020.

SunTrust gave a rating of “Sell” to CCL, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on July 14th of the current year.

CCL Trading at -11.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.26%, as shares sank -9.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCL fell by -10.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.47. In addition, Carnival Corporation & Plc saw -73.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCL starting from GLASIER RICHARD, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $14.05 back on Oct 14. After this action, GLASIER RICHARD now owns 23,792 shares of Carnival Corporation & Plc, valued at $140,497 using the latest closing price.

WEISENBURGER RANDALL J, the Director of Carnival Corporation & Plc, purchase 1,250,000 shares at $8.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 06, which means that WEISENBURGER RANDALL J is holding 1,375,352 shares at $10,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCL

Equity return is now at value -33.70, with -15.80 for asset returns.

