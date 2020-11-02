Is a Correction Looming Ahead for AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (AGFS)

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) went up by 0.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.20. The company’s stock price has collected -8.04% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/26/20 that AgroFresh Solutions Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date

Is It Worth Investing in AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ :AGFS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AGFS is at 1.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.50. AGFS currently public float of 29.98M and currently shorts hold a 3.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AGFS was 76.32K shares.

AGFS’s Market Performance

AGFS stocks went down by -8.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.81% and a quarterly performance of -13.08%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.07% for AgroFresh Solutions Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.41% for AGFS stocks with a simple moving average of -11.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGFS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGFS stocks, with R. F. Lafferty repeating the rating for AGFS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AGFS in the upcoming period, according to R. F. Lafferty is $6.40 based on the research report published on December 12th of the previous year 2018.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to AGFS, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on February 12th of the previous year.

AGFS Trading at -15.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.04%, as shares sank -14.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGFS fell by -4.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.33. In addition, AgroFresh Solutions Inc. saw -20.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AGFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.97 for the present operating margin

+25.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for AgroFresh Solutions Inc. stands at -35.77. The total capital return value is set at -2.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.14. Equity return is now at value -14.50, with -5.70 for asset returns.

Based on AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (AGFS), the company’s capital structure generated 125.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.65. Total debt to assets is 50.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 123.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.66.

The Most Important Chart You’ll will See Today

For a short time…

You can receive access to one of the most successful wealth secrets in our business.

If you’ve lost some income as a result of what’s going on in the markets…

It’s one of the only ways we know to get paid instantly, a simple technique you can use on your phone or laptop at home.

Check it out here.

Sponsored