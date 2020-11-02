Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REXN)

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) went down by -13.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.26. The company’s stock price has collected -2.27% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 58 min ago that Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Announces Stockholder Approval of All Proposals Required for Merger with Ocuphire Pharma

Is It Worth Investing in Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :REXN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for REXN is at 1.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.00. REXN currently public float of 4.22M and currently shorts hold a 0.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of REXN was 58.39K shares.

REXN’s Market Performance

REXN stocks went down by -2.27% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.44% and a quarterly performance of -17.62%, while its annual performance rate touched 27.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.70% for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.80% for REXN stocks with a simple moving average of -19.10% for the last 200 days.

REXN Trading at -12.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REXN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.66%, as shares sank -6.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REXN fell by -9.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.15. In addition, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 12.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for REXN

The total capital return value is set at -108.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -83.90.

Based on Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REXN), the company’s capital structure generated 2.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.00. Total debt to assets is 1.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.63.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.36.

