Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Danaher Corporation (DHR)

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) went down by -0.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $240.51. The company’s stock price has collected -1.34% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/27/20 that Cytiva strengthens support to diagnostics industry with new labs, services and supply chain enhancements

Is It Worth Investing in Danaher Corporation (NYSE :DHR) Right Now?

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 55.22 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DHR is at 0.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Danaher Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $259.31, which is $33.13 above the current price. DHR currently public float of 630.27M and currently shorts hold a 0.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DHR was 2.01M shares.

DHR’s Market Performance

DHR stocks went down by -1.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.93% and a quarterly performance of 10.98%, while its annual performance rate touched 66.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.04% for Danaher Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.35% for DHR stocks with a simple moving average of 28.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DHR

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DHR reach a price target of $154. The rating they have provided for DHR stocks is “Peer Perform” according to the report published on April 02nd, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to DHR, setting the target price at $157 in the report published on March 26th of the current year.

DHR Trading at 7.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares surge +8.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DHR fell by -1.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $227.33. In addition, Danaher Corporation saw 49.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DHR starting from COMAS DANIEL L, who sale 54,402 shares at the price of $233.25 back on Oct 23. After this action, COMAS DANIEL L now owns 92,683 shares of Danaher Corporation, valued at $12,689,037 using the latest closing price.

LUTZ ROBERT S, the SVP-Chief Accounting Officer of Danaher Corporation, sale 24,594 shares at $233.19 during a trade that took place back on Oct 23, which means that LUTZ ROBERT S is holding 18,950 shares at $5,735,039 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.77 for the present operating margin

+55.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Danaher Corporation stands at +13.58. The total capital return value is set at 7.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.39. Equity return is now at value 11.30, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on Danaher Corporation (DHR), the company’s capital structure generated 74.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.67. Total debt to assets is 36.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.19.

The Most Important Chart You’ll will See Today

For a short time…

You can receive access to one of the most successful wealth secrets in our business.

If you’ve lost some income as a result of what’s going on in the markets…

It’s one of the only ways we know to get paid instantly, a simple technique you can use on your phone or laptop at home.

Check it out here.

Sponsored