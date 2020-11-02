Here’s How Your Trade Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN) Aggressively Right Now

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.40. The company’s stock price has collected 3.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that Medallion Financial Corp. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results

Is It Worth Investing in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ :MFIN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MFIN is at 2.41. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Medallion Financial Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.50, which is $1.87 above the current price. MFIN currently public float of 20.60M and currently shorts hold a 0.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MFIN was 58.82K shares.

MFIN’s Market Performance

MFIN stocks went up by 3.14% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.77% and a quarterly performance of -20.06%, while its annual performance rate touched -61.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.25% for Medallion Financial Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.43% for MFIN stocks with a simple moving average of -20.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MFIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MFIN stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for MFIN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MFIN in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $10 based on the research report published on September 07th of the previous year 2018.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MFIN reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for MFIN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 15th, 2018.

MFIN Trading at 0.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MFIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.96%, as shares surge +1.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MFIN rose by +8.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.52. In addition, Medallion Financial Corp. saw -63.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MFIN starting from Poulton Donald S., who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $2.97 back on Sep 04. After this action, Poulton Donald S. now owns 95,872 shares of Medallion Financial Corp., valued at $7,425 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MFIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.68 for the present operating margin

+80.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Medallion Financial Corp. stands at -1.15. The total capital return value is set at 0.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.17. Equity return is now at value -6.50, with -1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN), the company’s capital structure generated 448.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.76. Total debt to assets is 76.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 313.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

