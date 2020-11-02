Can Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) Remain Competitive?

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) went up by 4.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.74. The company’s stock price has collected -13.88% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/15/20 that Regulus Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1b Clinical Trial of RGLS4326 for the Treatment of Patients with Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD)

Is It Worth Investing in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :RGLS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RGLS is at 1.94.

RGLS currently public float of 28.25M and currently shorts hold a 2.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RGLS was 618.75K shares.

RGLS’s Market Performance

RGLS stocks went down by -13.88% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.55% and a quarterly performance of -31.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.56% for Regulus Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.01% for RGLS stocks with a simple moving average of -27.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RGLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RGLS stocks, with B. Riley FBR Inc. repeating the rating for RGLS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RGLS in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR Inc. is $1 based on the research report published on March 28th of the previous year 2018.

Leerink Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RGLS reach a price target of $2. The rating they have provided for RGLS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 05th, 2018.

Chardan Capital Markets gave a rating of “Buy” to RGLS, setting the target price at $2.50 in the report published on June 13th of the previous year.

RGLS Trading at -6.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.21%, as shares sank -10.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGLS fell by -7.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5209. In addition, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. saw -47.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RGLS starting from Aker Christopher Ray, who sale 872 shares at the price of $0.61 back on Aug 14. After this action, Aker Christopher Ray now owns 26,638 shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc., valued at $528 using the latest closing price.

Hagan Joseph P, the President and CEO of Regulus Therapeutics Inc., sale 4,245 shares at $0.60 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Hagan Joseph P is holding 222,088 shares at $2,568 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RGLS

Equity return is now at value -214.10, with -72.30 for asset returns.

