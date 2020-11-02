Buy or Sell PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) went up by 5.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.91. The company’s stock price has collected -14.63% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/29/20 that PBF Energy Announces East Coast Refining Reconfiguration and Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE :PBF) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PBF is at 2.72. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for PBF Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 7 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.87, which is $2.3 above the current price. PBF currently public float of 95.69M and currently shorts hold a 15.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PBF was 5.46M shares.

PBF’s Market Performance

PBF stocks went down by -14.63% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.31% and a quarterly performance of -50.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -85.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.62% for PBF Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.35% for PBF stocks with a simple moving average of -60.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PBF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PBF stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for PBF by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for PBF in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $6.50 based on the research report published on September 30th of the current year 2020.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PBF reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for PBF stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on September 28th, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to PBF, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on June 24th of the current year.

PBF Trading at -30.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.93%, as shares sank -21.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBF fell by -14.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.52. In addition, PBF Energy Inc. saw -85.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PBF starting from Young C Erik, who purchase 6,893 shares at the price of $5.69 back on Sep 30. After this action, Young C Erik now owns 7,191 shares of PBF Energy Inc., valued at $39,222 using the latest closing price.

Young C Erik, the Chief Financial Officer, SVP of PBF Energy Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $5.95 during a trade that took place back on Sep 30, which means that Young C Erik is holding 114,675 shares at $89,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PBF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.42 for the present operating margin

+3.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for PBF Energy Inc. stands at +1.30. The total capital return value is set at 10.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.40. Equity return is now at value -44.90, with -10.80 for asset returns.

Based on PBF Energy Inc. (PBF), the company’s capital structure generated 78.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.07. Total debt to assets is 26.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 31.56 and the total asset turnover is 2.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.

